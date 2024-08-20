Girls Inc. sends Colorado students back to school feeling confident and beautiful with “Locs and Lessons”

By Mekialaya White

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Girls Inc. of Metro Denver is giving students an extra confidence boost before they head back to school. Over the weekend, its gym was packed with little Black girls getting their curls washed, pressed and styled. It was all part of an inaugural “Locs and Lessons” event.

Angel Shabazz was one of several stylists there who spent hours making sure the girls’ hair was done to perfection.

“I’ve been styling hair for about 20 years,” she said. “I started when I was about 12, 13, and I do it as a kitchen beautician. It’s not my first thing but I’ve definitely got some skills.”

“Braids are my favorite,” she added with a smile. “Box braids, long with some color and curls at the end.”

She and her team at Girls Inc. used their talents to give back to students all around the Denver metro area.

“We partner with schools outside the area in Aurora, JeffCo and on the west side of the school district,” she said. “Being able to show the girls that their time and their patience is worth it.”

Girls also received free styling tips, products and even makeup consultations. The event offered resources to ensure they go into this upcoming year with their heads held high.

That all begins, Shabazz says, with their crown.

“Our girls matter and there’s nothing that they can’t do. With the right mentorship, they can do whatever they want,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.