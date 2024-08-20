Parents file lawsuit against Mohawk Area School District over alleged hazing during football camp

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The parents of a former Mohawk High School student are suing the school district and several leaders, including the superintendent.

The lawsuit claims the student was expelled for recording video of a hazing incident two years ago and subsequently punished for speaking up.

The incident allegedly took place on school property during football camp.

At the time, three students were charged.

Parents called for accountability following alleged hazing incident

Nearly two years ago, parents in the Mohawk Area School District were calling for accountability after allegations of hazing surfaced surrounding the school’s football team.

District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the investigation revealed three juveniles allegedly abused, humiliated and assaulted five victims, all team members.

The school’s football team had been inactive over a period of several weeks amid the investigation by the DA’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.