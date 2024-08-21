Alien: Romulus – A Review of Nostalgic Sci-Fi with Modern Thrills

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — When you think of timeless movies, most people might mention classics like “The Sound of Music” or “Home Alone.” But for those of us who grew up in homes where the heart-stopping suspense of sci-fi and monster flicks reigned supreme, movies like Ridley Scott’s Alien series hold a special place. Alien, with its eerie suspense and terrifying xenomorphs, has shaped a legacy that has fascinated generations, me included.

It all began back in June 1979, Alien premiered on May 25, 1979, as the opening night film at the Seattle International Film Festival. A new science fiction movie was hitting the theaters and little did they know, it would change their lives—and eventually mine. Alien wasn’t just another sci-fi film riding the wave of Star Wars fever; it was an experience that left an indelible mark on its viewers. My father once told me about the ominous beginning of the movie: “For a long time, everything is very dark… You really don’t know where they are… until the scene where that guy is on the table,” he reminisced. That scene, featuring John Hurt’s untimely demise, was so terrifyingly vivid that it even put me off noodles for years!

Fast forward to today, and Alien: Romulus has tried to recapture some of that terror with a fresh, modern take on the iconic series. Directed by Fede Alvarez, known for his work on Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe (2016), this film attempts to strike the perfect balance between sci-fi and horror. But does it succeed in delivering the same spine-tingling chills that made the original Alien a classic? Let’s dive into the details.

Set in the 22nd century, Alien: Romulus follows the story of a group of twentysomething scavengers led by Rain (Cailee Spaeny), an overworked miner with dreams of escaping the dark and oppressive Jackson Star Mining Colony. Joining her on this treacherous journey are her ex-lover Tyler (Archie Renaux), an eclectic crew of characters, and an android named Andy (David Jonsson), who’s way more than just your average robot. They’re on a quest for treasure aboard an abandoned space station, but little do they know, it’s not gold they’ll be finding—it’s a whole lot of trouble. Facehuggers, chestbursters, and xenomorphs, oh my!

The visual effects in Alien: Romulus are a mixed bag. While Alvarez captures the terror of the unknown with thunderous sound effects and a gut-wrenching score by Benjamin Wallfisch, the cinematography leaves much to be desired. Unlike the visual excellence of Ridley Scott’s original, which created an atmosphere that was both breathtaking and terrifying, Romulus falls short. The lighting is often too dark, obscuring crucial details, and the special effects don’t break any new ground. The alien creatures, once terrifyingly unique, now feel more like rehashed versions of monsters we’ve seen a hundred times before.

Where the movie really picks up is in its sound design. Alvarez uses a thunderous, almost overwhelming soundscape to instill fear in the audience, making hearts race and palms sweat. It’s a sensory assault that leaves you feeling like you’ve been run over by a truck, and the effect lingers long after you leave the theater. It’s not so much the visuals that scare you, but the sounds—every creak, every hiss, and every scream is amplified to bone-rattling intensity.

The cast does a commendable job, but there’s a clear standout in Aileen Wu’s portrayal of Navarro, the feisty pilot. She brings a refreshing energy to the role, channeling the same fierce determination that made Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley an icon. On the other hand, Jonsson’s portrayal of Andy the android feels unbalanced and lacks the complexity one would expect from a character with such potential.

Alien: Romulus may not reach the heights of its predecessors, but for a new generation of viewers, it offers a thrilling, if somewhat predictable, ride. It’s not the groundbreaking, genre-defining movie that Alien was in 1979, but it’s an entertaining addition to the series. For those of us who grew up with xenomorphs lurking in our nightmares, it’s a nostalgic trip back to the dark, claustrophobic corridors of space where danger lurks around every corner.

While it may not win any awards for originality, Alien: Romulus delivers enough scares to satisfy the target audience. It’s a movie that knows its audience and gives them what they crave: suspense, horror, and a little bit of nostalgia. But for those of us who remember the first time we saw Ripley face down a xenomorph, this new chapter feels like a shadow of its former self—entertaining, but not quite as haunting.

