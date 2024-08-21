‘Frat House’ Culture | HPD faces lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, discrimination

By Jai Cunningham

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Allegations have been leveled against the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and high-ranking officers, claiming sexual harassment, discrimination, and whistle-blower discrimination.

Long-time HPD officer Sgt. Shari Taflinger has filed the lawsuit. She worked at the training academy and the lawsuit alleges a number of higher-ranking officers discriminated against her and other female officers.

Taflinger’s attorney alleges it was like a drunken frat house.

“I represent police officers. I know many good police officers. There are many good hardworking Honolulu Police officers, and we are not talking about them. But there is a certain element in that department that is no better than some drunken frat boy in college. And they treat the badge, the gun, and the department as a way to engage in a frat boy behavior,” said attorney Bosko Petricevic.

HPD sent the following statement to Island News when asked for comment:

“The Honolulu Police Department takes all allegations seriously. We will be working with city attorneys to address the lawsuit.”

Officials tell Island News Taflinger is currently assigned to District 8. According to a source, she is on ROPA, or restriction of police authority, after she allegedly was stopped for driving under the influence while on the mainland.

