Minnesota K-9s joining the fight against human trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Three Minnesota dogs are now tasked with one big purpose.

“We have to take what is a really dark, a heinous crime and shine light on it,” Tammy Lee, CEO of the nonprofit Our Rescue, said.

It’s a crime that often unfolds at large events: human trafficking.

“Human trafficking are people who are trafficked against their will. They are people who are extorted sexually for other people’s financial gain,” Lee said.

That’s where K-9s come in.

“Predators who are trafficking women and children will have lots of images called child sexual abuse material on these flash drives or on these hidden devices and the dogs can sniff them out and find them, give them to police and they use them in the prosecution of these predators,” Lee explained.

Our Rescue is sponsoring these K-9s’ $22,000 of training so they can back up the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Hibbing police.

The hope is more donations to the nonprofit will mean more dogs can sniff out serious trouble.

“These dogs allow police to do their important work which means parents can rest easier knowing their kids are protected from these predators,” Lee said.

To help stop trafficking, you can keep your eyes out for any suspicious activity at the airport, like a child who doesn’t seem familiar with the people they’re with.

You can also sponsor a K-9 through the Our Rescue website.

