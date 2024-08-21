Video shows officer hitting suspect with police vehicle



KDKA

By Ross Guidotti

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A video shows a police officer in South Strabane Township hitting a suspect with his police truck.

The South Strabane Township Police Department said the incident happened at the Trinity Point Plaza entrance off Route 19 on Tuesday. Police say they were trying to capture the man because he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Cierra Lynee Smith saw it all happen.

“It was a crazy experience to witness with my own two eyes,” she said.

What she witnessed was a South Strabane police officer trying to take 39-year-old Trendon Mobley into custody on outstanding warrants. At first, Mobley and the officer were talking.

“It was bla, bla, bla, and the man took off,” Smith said.

As the video shows, Mobley, who police said skipped bail on charges he stabbed and beat his dog in Pittsburgh, was on the move when the officer got in his truck and headed him off.

“I think he was just trying to put a stop to the guy running,” Smith said. “After he got thumped by the vehicle, the cop was able to detain him.”

Police said Mobley was taken to the hospital to get checked out and released to police custody.

In a statement on Tuesday, South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk said, in part:

“We have engaged with an independent police department along with the Office of the District Attorney for assistance with the investigation. We promise to keep you informed as to our progress and findings.”

After he was taken to the hospital, Mobley was taken to the Washington County Jail. He faces numerous new charges and is being held without bond. The investigation into the incident continues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.