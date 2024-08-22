41-foot boat catches on fire



KYW

By Stephanie Ballesteros

Click here for updates on this story

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (KYW) — A boat went up in flames at Schooner Island Marina in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out aboard a 41-foot boat named “Luv-It” around 12:45 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat was docked at the marina’s fuel station when the fire broke out.

Jim Hotter, of Doylestown, and his daughter were out on the water when they heard a boom.

“We were going under the bridge and we heard an explosion, and we realized it was at the marina. The weird thing was I just told them, ‘I want to pull in and get gas,'” Hotter said.

The fire was placed under control around 1:15 p.m.

No one was on the boat at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.