DA clears officer of wrongdoing in hitting suspect with vehicle during arrest

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The Washington County District Attorney has cleared the officer involved in an arrest that involved a suspect being hit by a police truck.

In a release from Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh, he has cleared the officer involved in the arrest of any wrongdoing.

“My office has thoroughly reviewed the police report and body cam footage, it is my opinion that the officer followed all policies, procedures, and laws of this Commonwealth in the effectuation of the arrest of a dangerous offender,” District Attorney Walsh’s release read. “This matter is considered closed for investigation purposes as it relates to the circumstances surrounding the arrest of this dangerous individual.”

Earlier this week, a video captured by a witness of the arrest showed police attempting to take 39-year-old Trendon Mobley into custody and Mobley fled police, leading to a chase.

The officer entered his truck and headed Mobley off and it ultimately ended with Mobley colliding with the truck and bouncing off of the ground at the Trinity Point Plaza entrance on Route 19.

“It was a crazy experience to witness with my own two eyes,” said Cierra Lynee Smith who captured the video. “I think he was just trying to put a stop to the guy running. After he got thumped by the vehicle, the cop was able to detain him.”

Mobley was taken to the hospital for evaluation, cleared, and released into police custody.

“The defendant’s actions endangered the lives of the officer, his K-9 partner, and numerous members of the public,” Walsh’s office said. “The defendant caused damage to the South Strabane patrol vehicle when he purposefully ran into the officer’s truck to evade arrest.”

Mobley was wanted for skipping bail on charges of stabbing and beating his dog in Pittsburgh.

He faces numerous new charges and is being held without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.