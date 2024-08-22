Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Engine malfunction causes emergency landing

<i>Calhoun County Sheriff's Office/WXMI via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A pilot from Moab
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office/WXMI via CNN Newsource
A pilot from Moab
By
Published 2:51 PM

By Chris Bovia

Click here for updates on this story

    CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — A pilot from Moab, Utah landed in a field near Clarendon Township, Michigan Wednesday afternoon, telling deputies the engine in his newly-bought plane had failed.

The pilot was heading from where he purchased the 1958 Mooney aircraft to a landing strip in Ohio when the engine began to have trouble, leading the 54-year-old to make an emergency landing.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office used drones to find the landing site.

The pilot was not hurt.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content