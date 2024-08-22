Girl, 14, and 17-year-old boyfriend accused of plotting to kill girl’s mom

By Joseph Buczek

Michigan (WWJ) — A 14-year-old Michigan girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend have been charged as adults in the attempted murder of the girl’s mother, officials said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says on July 24, 2024, the 17-year-old boy entered his girlfriend’s mother’s Eastpointe home and strangled her before he was confronted and fled. Eastpointe police say an investigation shows the victim’s 14-year-old daughter plotted the murder with her boyfriend.

The girl is charged with solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

The girl’s boyfriend is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder and assault with intent to murder. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The 14-year-old was arraigned on Aug. 14, issued a $1 million bond and remanded to the Juvenile Justice Center. The 17-year-old was arraigned on Aug. 12 and given a $2.5 million bond. He was also remanded to the Juvenile Justice Center. A judge ordered the two defendants to not have contact with the victim, witnesses or each other. They must also wear a steel GPS tether and cannot have access to the internet.

Their names have not been released.

“The alleged actions of these juveniles are not just illegal but also incredibly dangerous. This level of criminal activity is unacceptable, and we intend to treat it with the severity it deserves. That’s why we are seeking to charge these juveniles as adults— because when you commit adult crimes, you face adult consequences,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Both defendants have a probable cause conference on Aug. 27.

