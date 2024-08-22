Pro athletes turning to pilates to stay in the game longer

By Marielle Mohs

EAGAN, Minnesota (WCCO) — In the 22 years Denise Strenger has been teaching Pilates, six of those years a Training HAUS in Eagan, she’s seen a change in her clientele.

She teaches a lot more men who compete at the elite level, like former Wild, current San Jose Sharks center Luke Kunin.

“I was definitely surprised how hard it was and how good of a workout it was,” said Kunin, who works with Strenger weekly in the off season before heading to camp.

Pilates may be small moves, but the results are big.

“It gives them flexibility with strength and control,” said Strenger.

Strenger works on tapping an athlete’s smaller muscles that may get neglected in the weight room. She also works on their posture. In hockey, players are often leaning forward on the ice, which can impact a player’s overall stature.

“It’s going to kind of decrease that bone density, that’s why we see back problems sometimes, so just getting you upright and making you very aware of how you’re seated or walking is going to make you feel a little bit taller, and sometimes we do see people get just a little bit taller,” said Strenger.

For Kunin, he used Pilates to recover.

“I was hurt a couple years ago, so coming back from that, I think it helped me get back quicker, stronger,” said Kunin.

Strenger says the work he’s doing now is helping him stay in the game longer.

“Having that control, being able to get big or go low and get back up is what helps with that injury prevention,” said Strenger.

Strenger also works with Vikings players, USA gymnasts and DI athletes. By helping all these pros, it makes her more invested in their performances.

“I watch more sports, I think, than anyone that I know,” said Strenger.

Pilates classes at Training HAUS are open to the public too.

