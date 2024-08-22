Surfer’s arrest raises questions about enforcement

By Zinnia Maldonado

BELMAR, New Jersey (WCBS/WLNY) — Video showing the intense arrest of a surfer at Belmar Beach for not having a required beach tag is raising questions about enforcement.

That surfer now faces multiple charges.

The video was posted to social media, and shows a surfer being placed under arrest and forced to the ground following questions by Belmar Police about whether he had a required beach tag. Other beachgoers were also caught on camera, shocked as they watched the scene unfold.

“This is crazy, get off of him,” one person said during the incident.

According to Belmar Police, the 28-year-old beachgoer was issued a borough ordinance and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to the borough’s website, “Beach badges are required on the beach 7 days a week beginning Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day. Violators will be issued a summons and escorted from the beach and may not return until they have obtained a badge.”

“That’s overdoing it”

Belmar Beach regulars said they’re surprised to see what appears to be a quick escalation of events.

“That’s overdoing it,” one person said.

“No one wears their badges on their wetsuit,” beachgoer Mary-Kate Findley said. “I just keep it on my bag.”

“It’s a little dramatic,” Ramsey resident Dan Coviello said. “If he can prove he had his badge, I understand why he didn’t have it on, but he could have pinned it to his shorts or something.”

“If he made an honest mistake, it could have been resolved. I don’t like cops in my face either, but I don’t want my day to escalate like that either,” one beachgoer said.

Belmar Police say a thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest will be conducted.

