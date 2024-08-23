Father killed after ATV collides into home; son left orphaned following 2022 crash that killed mother

By Jessica Holly, Julian Quintana and Tynisa Senior

HIALEAH, Florida (WSVN) — A man died after he lost control while riding an ATV and crashed into a home in Hialeah, police said, leaving his 9-year-old son orphaned after he lost his mother in a 2022 crash.

According to Hialeah Police, 38-year-old Antonio Jose Estrada was visiting family members who live in the neighborhood on Wednesday when he decided to take a family member’s ATV for a ride around the block.

While attempting to make a left turn, investigators said, Estrada lost control and crashed into the home and suffered severe injuries.

He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Estrada’s passing now leaves his son, Jacob Estrada, whose birthday was on Thursday, without any parents.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Jacob miraculously survived a car accident in Miramar that claimed the life of his mother, Cristina Hernandez, just days before Christmas.

Investigators said they were hit by a teen who was behind the wheel while under the influence and was driving without a license.

In February of 2023, Jacob was released from the hospital after spending six weeks there learning how to walk again.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Estrada during a press conference following Hernandez’s death.

Not long after the crash, Antonio spoke to the media from the Miramar Police Department.

“I did tell him about his mom, which was the hardest thing I’ve had to ever do in my life,” he said. “He cried like any of us did.”

Now, someone else is faced with telling Jacob about his father’s death.

The family has gathered at the Hialeah home to mourn Antonio’s death during a day where they would have been celebrating Jacob’s birthday.

