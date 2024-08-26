Bride suffers head injury after getting her dress caught in golf cart wheel, authorities say

By Josh Lacaillade

Click here for updates on this story

THORNTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A bride who was getting ready for her ceremony was sent to the hospital after suffering a head injury in Thornton on Friday, authorities said.

Campton-Thornton fire Chief Daniel Defosses said emergency personnel responded to Pemi River Road in Thornton near Owl’s Nest Friday afternoon for a report that a bride was injured after getting part of her dress stuck in a golf cart wheel.

Owl’s Nest general manager Brad McCoil said the bride was taking pictures before the ceremony when she hitched a ride with someone in a golf cart and got part of her dress caught in a golf cart wheel.

“It was a freak accident, it’s so unfortunate it occurred,” McCoil said.

Authorities said the bride was sent to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth before she was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon for treatment.

McCoil said the bride is recovering from her head injury.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.