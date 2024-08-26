ENGULFED: House burns down, firefighter saves American flag from fire

By Braden Bates

SKIATOOK, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A large house fire that sent one to the hospital devastated a home in Skiatook, taking multiple departments and tanker trucks hours to put out.

2 News got a call from a viewer about the fire. By the time crews got there, the home was completely engulfed.

It was a shocking scene in Skiatook on Aug. 23. According to neighbors, a large 10,000-square-foot home that had recently been for sale caught fire.

Deputy Chief Sam Little with the Skiatook Fire Department said the home was a total loss.

He said the fire started in the attic on the left side of the house. After being exposed to the outside, the winds blew the fire throughout the attic and into other areas of the house.

The fire caused a lot of thick black smoke which drew in multiple neighbors and spectators wanting to see the house. Officers quickly blocked off nearby roads only allowing first responders to the house.

But you didn’t have to be close to the house to see the fire. The smoke could be seen for miles. The 2 News weather radar even picked it up.

For hours, several units, including Skiatook and Sperry fire, battled the blaze. Little said the water and wind were a challenge because the house was far away from the hydrant it took multiple tanker trucks to supply water.

In about 6 hours, the home only had pieces left.

2 News spoke with a neighbor who said that the house was beautiful and recently for sale.

She said she is thinking about the owners and feels for them during this time.

But through the tragedy, there was hope.

2 News captured a special moment when, despite knowing the danger, a firefighter bravely went by the home, grabbed the flagpole, and saved the family’s American flag.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

