Philadelphia fire kills woman and girl, injures 3

By Joe Brandt, Jake Jacobson, Ryan Hughes and Eva Andersen

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A woman and girl were killed and two people are in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome Saturday morning, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out to the 900 block of Granite Street, off Summerdale Avenue, around 7:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a home. There were six people inside at the time, according to Philadelphia police.

“I ran across the street, and I started screaming for help,” said Richard Castro.

As soon as Castro saw flames shooting out the windows of his neighbor’s home, he said he and another man broke down the front door and started helping the people trapped inside.

“I seen one of the guys coming down, but he was on fire and burning. He hit the wall, so I grabbed him and took him out,” Castro said. “As soon as I’m looking back inside, I seen a little kid falling. He couldn’t get back up so I ran back in and grabbed him and saved him.”

A 32-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy suffered burns. They were rushed to the hospital and were last listed in critical condition.

Police said an eight-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were found in an upstairs bedroom. They were pronounced dead at the scene by medics. According to neighbors, they were mother and daughter.

“We’re like family here, everybody that we help,” said Mary Marcelino, who said she spoke with her neighbor Friday night. “It’s so sad, we don’t know how to explain it…everybody feels so sad.”

The deadly fire happened one day after another woman was killed in a house fire in Kensington.

“Early in the morning on a Saturday, it’s a tough time. Yesterday we dealt with one and again, a very tough time for our firefighters and the city,” said Assistant Deputy Commissioner Derek Bowmer, Philadelphia Fire Department.

Sixty firefighters knocked down the flames in about 20 minutes Saturday.

Police said a 28-year-old man also suffered minor burns, and officers were working to identify another man who fled the scene.

Castro said he heard screams for help and wishes he could have done more.

“I’m just sad for the girl and the mom because they were very nice people, respectful,” he said.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia they will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday evening to honor the victims and collect donations for the family.

