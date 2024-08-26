Search for man continues after women found dead in apartment

By Brianna Borghi

WORCESTER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The search continues Monday for a man wanted for questioning after a mother and her adult daughter were found dead Saturday afternoon inside a Worcester, Massachusetts, apartment.

William Rodriguez, 59, is considered a person of interest in the deaths of Sergia Acosta and her daughter, Ana Maria Martinez, who were found suffering from multiple puncture wounds in an apartment at 1600 Main Street.

Family members said Acosta lived at the apartment complex, and her daughter was her caretaker.

“Both amazing women. Everyone loved them. Please, we just want justice,” family member Genesis Berrios said. “If you know something, please say something that way it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Court records show a William Rodriguez, who has the same date of birth as the man sought in Worcester, pleaded guilty in 2007 to manslaughter in the death of Carmen Rodriguez, who is believed to be his wife. The judge sentenced him to 15 to 20 years in prison.

Rodriguez is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 40 Belmont Street in Worcester.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

