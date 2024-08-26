SUV Crashes through park on beach, causing property damage

By Anvar Ruziev , Andrew Shipley

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WFTX) — The Lee County Sherriff’s Office provided an update Saturday morning after an SUV caused damage at Bayside Veteran’s Park on Fort Myers Beach.

They say deputies were dispatched to the park in response to a vehicle driving on the grass and colliding with park benches near the restaurants. That can be seen in a video provided by Nervous Nellie’s restaurant.

Once on scene, deputies spoke with a witness, who had the vehicle keys, and pointed out the driver, who was standing next to the vehicle. Deputies arrested 34-year-old Janel Schoenherr for DUI with property damage. No injuries were reported during the incident.

