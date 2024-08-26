Teenager charged in connection with murder of 83-year-old man found shot in bed

By Curadhan Powell

EDMONSON COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — An 83-year-old man was found shot to death in southern Kentucky early Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

Around 12:3o a.m., KSP Post 3 responded to a call to assist the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office at 656 The Bridge Road.

When they got to the house there, police said they found Ernest Cline of Bowling Green shot to death in a bed.

KSP Troopers arrested 18-year-old Damien Worrell in connection with the shooting and charged him with murder and robbery.

Worrell is being held in the Hart County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

