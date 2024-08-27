70-year-old woman allegedly woke up to registered sex offender in her home

By Tony Sloan

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A South Nashville woman is recovering after police say she woke up to find a registered sex offender inside her apartment Monday morning.

The 70-year-old told police she was asleep in her home but woke up to find him pulling at her nightgown.

She began talking to him and eventually convinced him to leave. Police say 31-year-old Jerru Wells was arrested that same afternoon and faces attempted rape and aggravated burglary charges.

He is also charged with two sex offender registry violations.

We found that in 2015, Wells was convicted of sexual battery in Hamblen County. He registered as a sex offender in Nashville in 2018. Wells also has prior convictions for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault in Hamblen County.

As for his latest arrest, police say the investigation is ongoing. Police tell us the woman is doing fine.

