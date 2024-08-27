‘Not code compliant’: Injured diner sues restaurant for ceiling collapse

By Austin Schargorodski

NAPLES, Florida (WFTX) — Back in July, a night out at La Trattoria in Naples turned dangerous when the ceiling collapsed – sending seven people to the hospital. Now, a man who was injured is suing the restaurant.

Attorney Aaron P. Davis, partner at Davis Goldman PLLC, said his client was knocked out by the falling ceiling and suffered a deep cut that required stitches. Davis said the injuries still impact his client’s daily life, so he’s suing the restaurant and property owners – claiming the collapse was caused by negligence.

“Any time you have a situation where a ceiling collapses, and beams and ceiling tiles and things come down on patrons – it’s not code compliant,” said Davis.

But, I reached out to La Trattoria for comment, and a managing partner told me off camera, that the restaurant was code compliant and up to date on inspections.

Davis said his client is seeking more than $50,000 in compensation.

“One of the reasons we filed suit so quickly is because we want the opportunity to take discovery and get into the details of exactly why this happened like you would for any kind of structural collapse,” Davis explained.

La Trattoria’s managing partner said the restaurant is undergoing a full renovation and plans to reopen soon.

