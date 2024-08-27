Street Angels offers homeless community support during heat wave

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — On days when the weather can be unbearable, organizations like Street Angels try to support Milwaukee’s homeless community by offering things often taken for granted, like Showers of Hope, its mobile shower service.

“It makes you feel like a human being to have a nice hot or cold shower. I mean, it’s really just the sense of normalcy,” said Joshua Hansen.

Monday was Joshua Hansen’s first day as a Street Angels employee, a big accomplishment in more ways than one.

“A few years back, I was living in my car, and I was able to use the resources that they had, and I was grateful that they were there, and I’m grateful again to be able to give back now that I’m in a better position,” said Hansen.

Hansen says he spent the morning running around the Mitchell Street neighborhood, trying to get as many people to use the showers as possible.

“I feel bad when they have to be out there in this heat like this because it’s not safe sometimes when it gets this hot,” said Hansen.

Street Angels Executive Co-Director Eva Welch says they have been able to provide almost 150 showers since the truck hit the road earlier this year.

“This weather can take someone’s life. So, we’re trying to make sure that folks are able to get cooled with the shower, and just make sure that they’re staying hydrated as well,” said Welch.

Hansen says the mobile showers will be out in the community every Monday, rain or shine, and he plans to be there to welcome anyone who comes.

“A lot of people out in the streets don’t feel wanted; they feel like nobody and that they’re not good enough, but they are and we believe in them, and we want them to come,” said Hansen.

