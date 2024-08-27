Video shows small-business targeted in smash-and-dash for ATM

By Madisen Keavy

Click here for updates on this story

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — A family-owned business in Stockton is repairing damages after a vehicle smashed into the store and suspects took an ATM.

The smash and dash happened overnight Saturday, in the early morning hours. Three cars pulled into the parking lot of the Circle K on Country Club Boulevard. It’s normal for vehicles to pull in at all hours because the store is open 24 hours, but around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, five suspects targeted the business for its ATM inside.

One of the vehicles backed into the Circle K, shattering the glass door and sending it into the middle of the mini-mart while ripping our electrical wires and the ATM itself.

The driver of the car drove back out of the store and at least three suspects are seen on surveillance footage lifting the ATM off the ground and carrying it to a second car, waiting in the parking lot.

The store owner, Nick Singh, told CBS13 the incident lasted 60 seconds but the damage will cost him at least $50,000.

“We put in a lot of effort for our business to thrive and survive in these conditions it was heartbreaking when I walked in, to see my baby looking like that it was destroyed,” said Singh.

The car that was driven into the storefront was left at the scene, according to Stockton police, but has since been returned to its owner, according to the owner. The vehicle was stolen out of Oakland, according to the vehicle owner, who spoke to CBS13 about the impacts of the robbery.

She told CBS13 that she recognized the vehicle when she saw a viral post by Singh, including security footage of the robbery. She contacted him for more information. She said there was significant damage to the car since it’s been returned.

“It’s very disheartening to see. We are a small business. It’s a mom-and-pop store. My family works here. I work here,” Singh said.

On Monday night, CBS13 was at the Stockton store as replacement doors were installed. It’s the first of many, Singh said, to bring the business back to what it was before the damages.

He said he’s received community support in the clean-up efforts but also in customers stopping in to support.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.