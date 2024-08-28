Andrew Lester’s attorney asks for mental evaluation before case moves forward

By Jamie Peters

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Andrew Lester’s attorney has filed a motion in Clay County Court asking for a mental examination for his client before the trial moves forward.

Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal actionin connection with the shooting of Ralph Yarl.

Yarl mistakenly went to the wrong house last year to pick up his siblings.

In the motion, Lester’s attorney says he has noticed a significant decline in Lester’s overall physical health as well as his mental acuity.

In the filing, he notes Lester’s physical health has declined because of a broken hip, heart issues and hospitalization.

The document says Lester has lost 50 pounds, is experiencing memory issues and is having trouble maintaining focus.

The attorney believes these types of issues have caused difficulty in Lester assisting him in preparing for the trial.

Lester’s attorney noted he believes Lester lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense.

His attorney is asking for Lester to be examined by one more psychiatrist or psychologist.

He’s also asking for detailed findings on Lester’s mental state and whether he is fit to proceed to trial.

Lester’s trial is currently set for Oct. 7, 2024.

