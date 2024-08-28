Man arrested after shooting teen during road rage incident

By Amanda Boettcher

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who shot a teen during an alleged road rage incident.

On Aug. 27, HCSO said Rasool Hakeem, 37, fired two shots during a road rage incident in Hillsborough County.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, two people were driving on the road near 4202 South Falkenburg in Riverview around 5 p.m. Tuesday when they got into an altercation.

After the altercation, Hakeem allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the other vehicle. One of the bullets hit a 16-year-old female passenger.

She was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to HCSO.

“There is absolutely no reason for an innocent 16-year-old to be in the hospital because of a road rage incident,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

HCSO charged Hakeem with attempted murder in the second-degree firearm with great bodily harm and shooting at or into a vehicle.

Officials said they are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting but said they are in contact with everyone involved and believe this is an isolated incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.