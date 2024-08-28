Man says he’s lucky to be alive after bear attack in Halifax area

By Leigha Kaiser and Hafsa Arif

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA (CTV Network) — A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.

Wallace England says the attack happened late Saturday night into Sunday morning on the Shearwater Flyer Trail near Eastern Passage.

“Rest my eyes for a minute before I went home and I woke up to the sound of panting over me and I thought I was dreaming,” said England during an interview with CTV Atlantic.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) received a report of an attack and immediately launched an investigation in the area.

The department closed a section of the trail Monday morning and formed an investigation team, including:

department staff conservation officers a DNRR helicopter local law enforcement Live traps were also set near the trail and signs were posted warning of a bear in the area.

On Tuesday, the DNRR concluded its investigation and said they found no evidence of a bear or wildlife attack.

The DNRR says the bear traps were being removed and the trail would reopen by 3 p.m.

“The Department cannot speculate on what may or may not have happened outside of a potential wildlife attack; police would need to speak to how the person sustained injuries,” said Erin Lynch, communications advisor for the DNRR.

However, England insists he was attacked by a large black bear.

“Jumped on my chest and slapped me on the side of my head, threw me against a pile of rocks, so I jumped over the rocks and hid behind them,” England explained of the attack. “It pulled me towards it and I just covered my face.”

Eventually, England claims the bear let him go. Assuming it had left the area, he attempted to go look for help when he says he was attacked again.

“I stood up and it attacked me a second time. I thought that was going to be the end of me. I managed to get a hold of the bear on both sides of its face and I just held on and it was throwing me around. It couldn’t get his teeth in me,” said England.

Covered in dirt and blood, England had deep cuts along his arms and the side of his face that required stitches, along with a wound on his head.

“They were pretty severe wounds. They have over 100 stitches and 12 or 15 staples in my head,” he said.

In an email to CTV Atlantic, the RCMP says police do not believe criminality was a factor in how the man sustained injuries.

The force adds its investigation has concluded and referred to DNRR; however, it could be reopened if police receive new information.

