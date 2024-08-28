Sandy Gaw: A New Chapter Begins for Houston’s Public Libraries

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a move that marks the dawn of a new era for the Houston Public Library system, Mayor John Whitmire has appointed the esteemed Sandy Gaw as the city’s new Library Director. With an impressive career rooted in education and an unwavering commitment to community service, Gaw is poised to turn the page and lead our libraries into an innovative and inclusive future.

Sandy Gaw’s journey is a testament to her dedication and passion for learning. Fluent in three languages and armed with a robust academic background, Gaw is no stranger to leadership. Her accolades include being named Houston Independent School District’s (HISD) Principal of the Year in 2015 and HISD North Area Bilingual Teacher of the Year back in 1998. These achievements, combined with her Master’s degree in Mid-Management and Teacher Certification from Houston Baptist University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Psychology from the University of Houston, make her an exemplary choice for this pivotal role.

Mayor Whitmire couldn’t be more confident in his selection, stating, “Sandy Gaw is an accomplished public servant with a track record of success. Her dedication to education and her innovative leadership approach makes her an outstanding choice to lead our libraries into the future.”

As the newly appointed Library Director, Gaw’s mission is clear: to enhance community engagement, expand bilingual and multicultural programs, and ensure that Houston’s libraries meet the ever-evolving needs of our diverse city. With her at the helm, the city’s libraries are expected to become even more vibrant centers of knowledge and culture.

Reflecting on her new role, Gaw shared, “I am honored to be entrusted with the stewardship of our city’s libraries. I look forward to working closely with Mayor Whitmire and our community to foster a love for learning and ensure our libraries remain vibrant centers of knowledge and culture.”

Houston Style Magazine readers, you can expect to see an exciting transformation in our city’s library system under Gaw’s leadership. With her at the forefront, the future of our libraries looks bright — filled with growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to serving every corner of our diverse community.

