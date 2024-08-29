Barbershop cuts hair outside after storm knocks out power

By Peter Maxwell

ROCHESTER, Michigan (WXYZ) — In a remarkable display of adaptability, Kingsfield Grooming in Rochester opened its doors to customers outdoors Wednesday after experiencing a power outage early Wednesday morning.

The power outage happened after powerful storms moved through metro Detroit and left more than 300,000 DTE customers in the dark.

Instead of closing up for the day, the team decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather and continue providing their barber services outside.

Barber Seth Imbruneone recounted the unexpected turn of events.

“I started this morning at 7:45 a.m. with a nice haircut but halfway through my next appointment, I lost power. I finished that one inside using a flashlight,” Imbruneone said.

Despite the unusual circumstances, customers embraced the outdoor experience. Alex Vanluvender needed a trim for an upcoming wedding.

“I got the text message about the outdoor setup, and this was my only option. The weather is beautiful and there’s a nice breeze — it’s perfect,” Vanluvender said.

He added that the atmosphere was uplifting.

“The vibe is fantastic, everyone is in high spirits and it’s a really cool experience,” Vanluvender said.

Owner Jaime Reyes highlighted the importance of keeping the business running despite the challenges.

“Business can’t stop and we have to keep going,” he said, emphasizing the commitment of the Kingsfield team to their customers.

Reyes said power isn’t expected to be back on until Friday, but they will adapt to conditions depending on weather and will be open for services.

