Saskatchewan alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN (CTV Network) — A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.

“It was just the worst nightmare ever,” Alpaca farmer Rick Derksen said.

Derksen said he rushed to his barnyard after hearing his alpacas’ cries for help.

“They make a distinctive distress call, kind of like a tropical bird, so that’s what called me to the barn, but this was more screaming consistently,” he said.

He said he found one alpaca dead outside the barn, while another was being attacked by two dogs inside the barn.

“The dogs attacked the head, the neck, and then one was eating the back out of the alpaca while it was alive,” he said.

Derksen said he tried to fend them off with a rake, but one lunged at him. He was able to dodge the attack before the dogs ran off.

“Horrifying, horrifying scene. I was completely devastated,” he said.

Derksen and his wife Evelyn later found two injured alpacas, and a third one dead. That one alone was worth $40,000, he says.

Evelyn said she’s been training dogs for years, and said she doesn’t blame the dogs for the attacks.

“We do not blame the dogs, it’s the training of the dogs, who the owners are, what they’re doing to the dogs,” she said.

The Derksens said their nights have been sleepless since the attacks. They’re hoping the dog’s owners will be held accountable.

“The investigation has been ongoing ever since. Talking to neighbors and dog owners, and speaking with RM councillors and trying to find out who owns these dogs,” Chief Jason Mochoruk with Vanscoy RM Police said.

Mochoruk said the investigation could lead to criminal charges. Something the Derksens know won’t bring their animals back but might bring them peace of mind.

“This has to stop, this is a danger,” Rick Derksen said.

