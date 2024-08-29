Twin 3-year-old girls drown in North Texas apartment pool

By Web staff

SHERMAN, Texas (KTVT) — Twin 3-year-old girls tragically drowned Wednesday in an apartment complex swimming pool, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call just before noon in the 1800 block of West Washington. The caller reported finding two children unconscious in the Ridgeview Apartments pool.

A maintenance worker had discovered them and performed CPR, according to police. The twins were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

It’s unfortunately one of several drownings in North Texas this summer.

Some of the other drownings include:

A 21-year-old man died while attempting to rescue a teenage girl in distress at Lake Waxahachie. A 28-year-old Serbian athlete died while competing in the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth. A middle-aged man died after jumping into the Trinity River to save a child. A 6-year-old boy tragically died after being rescued from a pool in a northwest Tarrant County neighborhood.

Health officials in North Texas have warned parents and caregivers about summertime safety amid the rise in drownings.

