City leaders warn of rats, safety ahead of Labor Day weekend move-in

By Kristina Rex

BOSTON (WBZ) — Boston city leaders gathered Thursday to share tips ahead of move-in weekend. The city has already granted more than 3,000 parking permits for moving trucks.

About 150,000 college students reside in the city as well, and with move-in weekend falling right on Labor Day, there are some tips to keep in mind to ensure a smooth transition:

1. Don’t drive your moving truck on Storrow Drive. 2. Call 3-1-1 to dispose of your mattress. 3. Make sure you have enclosed barrels for trash without any holes to keep rats and rodents away. 4. Don’t park in spaces where there is a “no parking” permit sign listed to avoid getting ticketed or towed.

$200 ticket for mattress

Some college students from Boston University learned the mattress rule the hard way – in the form of a $200 ticket for leaving theirs on the front lawn. “We are broke college students!” Natalie Rubin exclaimed.

Inspectional Services walked the streets of Allston Thursday handing out pamphlets and encouraging residents to replace trash bins that had already been chewed through by rats. “I know, this is rat city,” one resident joked with Inspectional Services Commissioner Tania Del Rio.

Leaders tell WBZ based on the number of permits ordered, they anticipate South Boston will be the hot spot for moving this weekend.

Storrow Drive warning

Last week, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation released a new video in hopes of avoiding “Storrowing”, when trucks slam into Storrow Drive overpasses. The DCR said there were no crashes reported on the roadway last year on move-in day.

