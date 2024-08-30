Omaha man accused of killing his grandmother, great-grandmother found not responsible by reason of insanity

By Jake Anderson

Click here for updates on this story

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nebraska (KETV) — The Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma was found not responsible by reason of insanity Thursday.

Gage Walter was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Walter was found not guilty after a competency evaluation. He will stay at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Prosecutors alleged Walter killed 70-year-old Linda Walter and 93-year-old Marceline Teeters in August 2022.

Prosecutors said Walter used a hammer to kill them and then fled to Winterset, Iowa, with a stolen vehicle.

Walter’s father told KETV NewsWatch 7 that Gage struggles with mental health, as well as drug abuse.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.