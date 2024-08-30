Police release video, 911 recording of knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer

By Doug Myers

RICHARDSON, Texas (KTVT) — Police have released video footage, the 911 recording, and the identity of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by an officer responding to a domestic violence call this past weekend.

“Transparency in these situations is crucial for public trust and accountability,” Richardson police said Thursday in a news release.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Fair Oaks Drive. A victim told Richardson police she was assaulted by her boyfriend who was armed with a weapon. On Thursday, police identified the man shot and killed by the officer as 37-year-old Emmanuel Blanco Cruz.

Richardson police said the video and 911 call “provide context to the information officers received as they responded to the scene.”

“By sharing this information, the department aims to provide a clear and accurate account of the events, fostering an understanding of the complexities faced by officers in high-pressure situations,” Richardson police said. “This openness is essential for maintaining community confidence and ensuring that all aspects of the incident are thoroughly examined.”

Police said when the officer arrived, the man was in the garage of the home, “wielding a large knife.” Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the man ignored them, according to police. He then left the garage and moved through the backyard towards the officer. The man went to a parked pickup truck, where he reached inside, then suddenly turned towards the officer and waved the knife “in a threatening manner,” police said.

In response, the officer discharged her firearm once, hitting the suspect in the upper part of his body.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing, according to police. The officer remains on administrative leave while the Dallas County District Attorney reviews the case. She has been with the Richardson Police Department for two years.

Anyone with more information or video related to the incident should contact Richardson police at (972) 744-4800.

