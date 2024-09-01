Carjacker behind bars after stealing car with 3 sleeping children inside

By Nadirah Sabir

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A Miami woman reported a carjacking with children still inside the vehicle around 3:50 a.m., Saturday morning, near SW 23rd Ave. and 8th St., in downtown Miami.

Police said, the mother parked a rented, silver Nissan Versa on the side of the street and left her children, ages 1, 10 and 12, asleep inside for a few minutes to meet up with a friend.

They say when she returned, she discovered that her vehicle had been stolen.

Miami police responded and sent out a BOLO for the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video captured the suspect entering the vehicle and driving away.

The 12-year-old stated in the police report that she woke up and noticed the suspect in the driver’s seat. She said, the man looked at her and said, “I got something for you,” before removing his shirt and fleeing the scene.

Within an hour, officers located the vehicle with the children unharmed inside at Beacon Blvd. and SW 6th St.

A second BOLO for the suspect was transmitted. Noel Castro, 27, was later taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, grand theft vehicle, burglary and child abuse.

