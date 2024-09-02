Artist uses social media to teach people about Baltimore’s ‘ghost signs’

By Breana Ross

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — What’s left of an old sign can act as a time capsule, says Baltimore artist Greg Gannon.

“Everything used to be stark black and white and red, bright red, and occasionally, yellow,” Gannon told 11 News. “Now, they just have faded to a point where they are not bold like they used to be.

The lifelong artist and muralist who specializes in painting signs pointed to one near Hollins Street and South Arlington Avenue at Hollins Market.

“Amazingly after, like, 100 years, many of them can still be read. So, this one, it says, ‘Sugars, tea and coffee,'” Gannon read from the sign. “You could imagine people 100 years ago coming to the market and this is where they will get their tea and coffee and sugar.”

Gannon started noticing Baltimore’s “ghost signs” while working as a handyman a couple of decades ago.

“They are a whisper. They are a ghost,” Gannon told 11 News.

Now, when he finds an interesting “ghost sign,” he posts a reel about it on Instagram. He posted a video showing a “ghost sign” on what was once the Victor Theatre on Frederick Avenue and Monroe Street. Gannon is still looking for a picture of the original theatre and the original sign.

One of Gannon’s favorite “ghost signs” is on West Saratoga Street and North Carrollton Avenue.

“The entire side of it still has signs for horse-drawn carriages. Just a sign for a different era,” Gannon told 11 News.

Gannon hopes his videos show that the signs are more than just old signs. If you stop and read them, you can learn more about Baltimore’s story.

“When I watch my videos back, I hear myself saying that I want to raise awareness, which sounds corny, but I suppose that’s all I really wanted to do,” Gannon told 11 News. “I think it’s something that is unheralded, and I think maybe I am the only one that notices.”

