Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Complaint: Woman begged for her life before being fatally shot by boyfriend

<i>WDJT/Milwaukee County Jail via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Milwaukee County Jail is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend near 24th and Greenfield.
WDJT/Milwaukee County Jail via CNN Newsource
Milwaukee County Jail is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend near 24th and Greenfield.
By
New
Published 8:50 AM

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend near 24th and Greenfield.

The shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 25.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Jennifer Parr fatally shot in a parking lot. An autopsy determined Parr was shot in the head and leg.

The man accused of shooting Parr, according to investigators, is Robert James McKnight.

According to a criminal complaint, several witnesses heard the shooting, as well as yelling. One witness, according to officials, heard Parr begging for her life. Witnesses, according to the complaint, said the shooter was wearing red pants.

Investigators believe McKnight first shot Parr in the leg, and then she tried to run away, and he shot her in the head.

The complaint says as more officers arrived to the scene, a deputy saw a man in red pants in the parking lot where the victim was found on his back rolling around pointing a handgun at his head. He was identified as McKnight and taken into custody.

McKnight is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content