Man pleads guilty in homicide of 12-year-old son

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) — A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the homicide of his 12-year-old son, Jacarie Robinson, last October.

Romuan J. Moye pleaded guilty to the following charges on Thursday:

First-degree reckless homicide

Chronic neglect of a child (consequence is bodily harm)

Failure to report the death of a child

Moye was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 20 years of extended supervision for the homicide charge.

He was also sentenced to 7.5 years for chronic neglect of a child, with 5 years of extended supervision, to be served consecutively to the homicide charge, and 1.5 years with 4 years of extended supervision, to be served concurrently, for failing to report the death of a child.

“He was confined to a living room by his own father. A person who is supposed to love him, care for him, raise for him, keep him safe, provide for him, slowly tortured him and killed him,” Deputy District Attorney, Matthew Torbenson explained in court.

Authorities say Jacarie’s body was found malnourished and decomposing at a home on Elmhurst Road near Capitol Drive, on Oct. 10, 2023.

“I don’t understand this at all. It’s unconscionable,” Judge Laura Crivello said in court.

According to a criminal complaint, his body was wrapped in a blanket on the couch and “was extremely malnourished and emaciated, with moderate decomposition of the body.”

“When I read Jacarie’s autopsy, I could not believe it,” Jacarie’s mom, Yalwan Robinson said in court.

Inside the home, there was also an overwhelming smell of mold, feces, and decay, and the kitchen contained a large pile of garbage, according to the complaint.

“In my thirty years, the most vicious and aggravated thing I have ever seen,” Judge Crivello explained.

Police said Moye was Jacarie’s father and was caring for him while his other two children were with their mother.

