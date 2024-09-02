Older woman with dementia scammed out of $25,000; Officers looking for suspects

By Rebecca Smith

ASHEBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — An older woman with dementia was scammed out of $25,000, according to officers with the Asheboro Police Department.

Police said they spoke to the woman’s daughter-in-law, who said she does not remember the details perfectly, but said the elderly woman had been trying to get support with her phone and got in contact with a scammer through a fake number online.

After a few days of talking, officers said the scammer convinced her to send him approximately $4,000 on various gift cards and then ultimately withdraw and package $25,000 in cash to send to him. Police said the money was originally supposed to be mailed, but the man eventually had her drive to a gas station where she was to meet a carrier, who then took the money.

The man was eventually picked up by what appears to be a 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Limited/Touring.

The license plate appears to be from Florida and could be a rental, according to officers.

If you know this suspect or have info, contact Detective Pierce at mpierce@ci.asheboro.nc.us or 336-318-4257 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

