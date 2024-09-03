4-year-old girl found in Greenwood pond after being reported missing

By James Howell Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

GREENWOOD, Indiana (WRTV) — A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday was found in a pond near their residence on Sunday.

Greenwood emergency crews were called around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 800 block of Padre Lane for a reported missing child.

An officer with the Greenwood PD found the child in a pond behind a residence in the neighbor shortly after arrival.

The girl died at a local hospital.

According to Greenwood Fire Department, initial reports stated that she was in town visiting with family and had been missing around 60 minutes.

Multiple family members were actively looking for her prior to calling 911, according to Greenwood FD.

It is unknown at this time what drew the child to the water and the exact circumstances leading up to her entering the body of water.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.