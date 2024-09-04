Chiefs plan moment of silence at Thursday home opener for rally shooting victims

By Sam Hartle

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Thursday night’s NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will be a time to celebrate football and the upcoming season.

It’ll also offer an opportunity to reflect on the victims of the Super Bowl rally shooting this past February outside Union Station.

The Chiefs planned a moment of silence for those victims, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother and radio DJ who died after she was struck by gunfire.

Several other victims, including children, were injured in the incident.

Multiple suspects have been charged in connection to the shooting. Their court cases continue to work their way through the legal system.

Lopez-Galvan had a deep connection to the community and the team. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker donated one of his white No. 7 jerseys to her family for her burial.

