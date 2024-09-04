Skip to Content
Home crushed by fallen tree is up for sale, at almost $500,000

<i>KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A tree crushed a Monrovia home on May 5 after toppling over.
By Julie Sharp

    MONROVIA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A Monrovia house crushed by a giant pine tree in May is now up for sale for almost half a million dollars.

Listing agent Kevin Wheeler said the one-bedroom, one-bath bungalow gets a lot of sun, now that the tree is gone.

“Some people ask if I’m embarrassed to put a teardown on the market. As my UCLA TV Professor Jerry Katzman (he ran William Morris) used to tell us, ‘Sell it, don’t smell it’,” Wheeler said. The 645-square-foot home is listed for $499,999.

Two people and two dogs were inside when the May 5 tree crash happened. The enormous tree, with its trunk completely uprooted from the ground, smothered the house and crushed a van parked in the home’s driveway. Luckily, no one was injured.

The plumbing at the home still works, but the electricity is turned off. Normally demolitions on properties more than 50 years old require a review, but since this home was destroyed by an act of God, a review isn’t required, according to Wheeler.

