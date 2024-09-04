Sheriff: Criminal charges will not be pursued in Airbnb fire that killed 6 in

By Chad Thompson

NECEDAH, Wisconsin (WKOW) — Criminal charges will not be pursued against the owner of an Airbnb cabin that caught fire, killing six people in June, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Andrew Zobal said in a statement, “After an extensive review of all said reports, the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office has advised they will not be pursuing criminal charges against the property owner.”

The fire engulfed the home on June 30. Among the six killed were three adults and three children.

An official from the Wood County Health Department said the rental cabin did not have proper licensing to rent.

The fire was believed to be accidental in nature, according to Zobal.

