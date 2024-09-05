Animal abuse increases in Louisiana

By Gabrielle Parish

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Humane Society of Louisiana reports a significant increase in animals left for dead. More and more pets are being abandoned in rural areas across the state. According to the Humane Society, there’s been a 300% surge in animals being discarded compared to last year. “We’re seeing a lot of abandonment cases involving dogs, cats, and horses,” said Jeff Dorson, executive director of the state’s humane society. Horses were found abandoned last week in Red River Parish. This year, there has been a noticeable rise in deserted horses throughout Louisiana. “You can buy a horse at the sale barn for not much money, a few hundred dollars. But then the people purchasing them don’t necessarily know how to care for them or aren’t willing to spend the money necessary to maintain them,” Dorson said. Dorson added that animals like these are often extremely malnourished because they don’t have access to food or water after being abandoned in areas like Bienville, Red River, Union, and other parishes. He explained part of the problem: “There’s no one to help an animal that’s in distress. And we’re also dealing with issues like high inflation. People can’t afford vet care to spay and neuter, so now we have an overwhelming population of strays,” Dorson said.

he rise in animal cruelty in Louisiana is also attributed to an underfunded and poorly managed animal welfare system, according to Dorson. However, he pointed out that there is a way to help. “It’s a tall order to start a small rescue group on your own. Contact your state representatives and let them know the state has to get involved,” Dorson said. To donate to animals in need, call 1-888-6-HUMANE, visit humanela.org/donate, or mail checks to HSLA, P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. Your support could be the difference between life and death for abandoned animals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.