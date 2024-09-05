Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Bride & groom charged in groomsman’s death after wedding

By
New
Published 8:03 PM

By WXYZ News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    FLINT, Michigan (WXYZ) — A bride and a groom in Flint have been charged in the alleged murder of a groomsman after their wedding in Flint.

According to police, they were called to the scene around 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 for a reported injury crash. They found the victim, later identified as 29-year-old Terry Lewis Taylor, with severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Taylor attended a wedding earlier that day as a groomsman. After the wedding, he was involved in an argument that led to him being intentionally struck by a large SUV that was allegedly driven by the groom.

The groom – 22-year-old James Shirah – has been charged with second degree murder. His wife, 21-year-old Savahna Collier, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content