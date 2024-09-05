Teenager arrested after stabbing fellow student on school bus

By Spencer Burt

PRICE, Utah (KSTU) — Police took a teenager into custody Wednesday morning after they stabbed a fellow student on a school bus in eastern Utah.

The bus was on its way to Carbon High School in Price when the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a stabbing.

Once the bus arrived at the school, deputies took the juvenile suspect into custody. The victim had their injuries assessed, and they were released to a parent on-site.

Officials could not confirm the age or gender of the minors involved.

While they could not release what led to the stabbing nor what type of weapon was used, the sheriff’s office did confirm that they collected a “sharp item” as part of the investigation.

