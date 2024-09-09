3 juveniles in custody after allegedly threatening New Jersey schools on social media

By Tom Ignudo, Tom Dougherty

WOODBURY, New Jersey (KYW) — At least three juveniles are in custody after allegedly threatening schools in Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey, leading to two school districts to close Monday.

The Harrison Township Police Department said Monday that a juvenile from Woodbury, another from Glassboro and a 15-year-old from Mullica Hill are in custody.

Woodbury City Schools and Deptford Township School District in Gloucester County will be closed Monday due to the threat, the schools announced.

Police said there are no known threats to schools in the area, but they increased their presence at schools in the county.

In a letter to the Woodbury school community Sunday night, Superintendent Andrew T. Bell Sr. wrote: “While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff and families. Please be assured that school safety remains our top priority, and we are taking every precaution necessary to maintain a secure environment. We are working closely with the Woodbury City Police and Chief Ryan to allow them the time needed to investigate and track the source of this threat thoroughly, and again, there is no immediate indication that the threat is valid.”

According to the letter, no transportation services will be provided for students Monday, and all after-school activities at Woodbury City will also be canceled.

Later Sunday night, the Deptford Township School District wrote on Facebook that it decided to close Monday out of caution. According to the school district, all extracurricular activities are also canceled.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement officials to determine our next course of action and to ensure the safety of our schools and all of our Spartans,” the district wrote on Facebook.

The Glassboro School District posted on its homepage Sunday night that it was also aware of the threat on social media. The district said the threat was made against five schools, including Thomas E. Bowe Middle School.

“As they continue to investigate, we will keep the lines of communication open with law enforcement to ensure that we are working collaboratively to keep everyone safe,” the Glassboro School District said. “Glassboro PD has ensured us that at a minimum, there will be enhanced security/police presence at all of our schools tomorrow and as long as necessary. If any new information is shared with us, we will provide an update.”

