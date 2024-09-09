Skip to Content
66-year-old woman taken in serious condition after dog attack

Published 11:03 AM

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A woman was taken in serious condition following a dog attack.

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, at around 5 p.m. at A’ala Park, it was reported that a 66-year-old woman had suffered serious injuries after being bitten by a dog multiple times.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that she received injuries on both arms. She was taken to a nearby emergency room in serious condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

