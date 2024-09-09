Caught on camera: Piece of metal flies off trailer, smashes into pickup truck windshield on New Hampshire highway

By Imani Fleming

NEW HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A piece of metal flew off a trailer and pierced the windshield of a pickup truck on Interstate 93 in the Lakes Region, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened Friday afternoon on I-93 North in Meredith. Lee Bavis told News 9 that his son Hunter was driving home when a stage pin came flying off the trailer attached to the truck in front of him.

Hunter and the truck eventually pulled over to the side of the highway, called New Hampshire State Police and filed an official report, Bavis said. He said he is thankful Hunter is okay and was able to react calmly and quickly when this happened.

“He’s lucky to be alive. I’ve seen a lot of accidents. He’s lucky it didn’t come through and hit him,” said Bavis. “He’s pretty calm and collected. He handled himself pretty well. He did a wonderful job.”

“If it had been tumbling just a little bit different, it would have made a world of a difference. Thank God he’s good,” Bavis said.

Bavis said the driver of the truck was a contractor, so he had lots of equipment with him. He said the truck driver was apologetic, admitting this was just an accident.

Bavis said this was a good reminder of how important dash cameras on our cars can be. They plan to have the windshield fixed on Tuesday.

