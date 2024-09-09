City Councilman calls on NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban to resign in wake of federal raids

By Lisa Rozner

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — There are new details in the federal raids last week targeting members of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, including NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

Sources tell CBS News New York that in addition to the U.S. attorney issuing search warrants on Friday for cellphones belonging to Caban and several other NYPD top brass, the feds also sent the department an evidence preservation letter, ordering it not to destroy any electronic files.

While that is typical protocol for investigations, sources say additional electronics were removed from the Verizon building near One Police Plaza on Friday. That building is the location of Deputy Mayor Philip Banks’ office. Banks is one of several members of the mayor’s inner circle whose homes were raided last week.

Councilman calls on Caban to resign

City Councilman Robert Holden, a long-time NYPD supporter, said on “The Point with Marcia Kramer” on Sunday that Caban should step down.

“I do think he has to do something because it does cast a bad, deep shadow over the police department,” Holden said. “We have to have confidence he’s staying within the law. He sets an example for the whole department.”

A Bronx night club owned by Caban’s twin brother was closed by city marshals, but it’s not clear if that was connected to the investigation.

Reports say Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked if the commissioner should resign and she said it’s not her decision, but has “strong confidence” in the ability of the NYPD to function.

The U.S. attorney and FBI have declined comment.

Adams maintains he’s unaware of any wrongdoing

On Thursday, Kramer asked the mayor if he’d take action against the staff members.

“I think it’s important to allow the process to take place. Right now, the review is showing we’re compliant with it,” Adams said.

Philip Banks oversees the Office of Emergency Management, and The Associated Press reports OEM Commissioner Zach Iscol said in a private call with senior staff on Friday, “This is not good. There’s a lot going on in the city and the thing I’m most concerned about is city leadership being distracted.”

The mayor said he was not aware of any misdoings by the staff members whose homes were raided, including Schools Chancellor David Banks and his fiancé, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, as well as mayoral advisor Timothy Pearson.

At this point, nobody has been charged and it’s still a mystery what exactly the feds are looking for.

Adams is scheduled to meet with members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force on Monday afternoon for a briefing on a thwarted terror plot targeting the Jewish community on Oct. 7.

