Ford unveils limited edition Detroit Lions F-150 Hybrid

By Jack Springgate

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Detroit Lions willed their way to victory in their first game of the 2024 season, and fans were ready to cheer them on.

There’s a lot of optimism for the Lions this year. Some are calling them the brand new Lions, and Ford is coming out with a brand new, limited edition F-150 Hybrid to show their pride for the Motor City.

Ford unveiled its limited edition Detroit Lions F-150 Hybrid that’s fitting for the King of the Jungle. If you end up seeing one of these on the roads, know it’s one of only 800 of its kind.

“It’s fabulous. It’s the perfect combination of power and efficiency because it is in fact a hybrid unit,” said Metro Detroit Ford Dealer Association Chairman Mark Douglas.

You might be able to say the same thing about the Lions’ dynamic backfield duo, and this one also comes with shades of Honolulu Blue and silver.

“It’s a very limited edition. Only 800 were made. We want to represent the Detroit Lions and the partnership we’ve had with them the past couple of years, and we’re just really excited to see them on the road,” said Ford Regional Sales Manager Caresse Sprague.

An excitement only rivaled by what these fans waited nearly eight months to see return to Ford Field.

“Oh, we’re going all the way. Super Bowl,” one group of fans said.

“I just feel like it’s finish time. We know what it takes to get there; we know we have to work extra hard. I heard [Amon Ra] St. Brown say that the guys were just like, ‘Listen, we have to finish the season; we know what it takes to get there, and we have to work extra hard.’ So, we know what the expectation is now,” said Dynasty Sports Network personality and Lions fan Cass Giles.

“Dallas in the first round, second round Philadelphia, and a rematch with San Francisco in the NFC Championship game. We got to win it this time. I almost want to say Buffalo in the Super Bowl, and we can’t go to the Super Bowl and not win. So, big win in the Super Bowl. I’ll be there, loud and proud,” John Osborn, another Lions fan, predicted.

Opposing quarterback Matthew Stafford and Rams head coach Sean McVeigh both said that the playoff visit to Detroit was one of the most hostile environments they’ve ever played in. Sunday, the Detroit crowd gave them an encore to start the 2024 season.

The limited edition Detroit Lions Ford F-150 Hybrids hit the lots exclusively in Southeast Michigan on Monday.

